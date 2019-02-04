Additional AES cameras can cut down rate of road accidents, says MIROS

To date, 45 AES cameras have been installed throughout the country.— Bernama pic

KAJANG, Feb 4 —The installation of 11 more Automated Enforcement System (AES) cameras along the North-South Expressway is one of the comprehensive measures being taken to reduce the rate of road accidents, especially during festive seasons, said Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said this was because speeding had been identified as one of the main causes of road accidents.

“So, I think it is timely that the additional AES cameras, contributed by PLUS, will be installed,” he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over his duty as chairman of the MIROS board of directors here today.

Lee, whose chairmanship of MIROS ends today, said this when commenting on Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s statement that 11 more AES cameras would be added along the PLUS expressway at as-yet-unspecified locations.

To date, 45 AES cameras have been installed throughout the country.

Earlier, Lee, who has held the post of MIROS chairman since April 3, 2015, handed over his duties to Datuk Suret Singh, whose appointment is effective tomorrow.

Suret Singh, who was the Road Safety Department (JKJR) director-general and Land Public Transport Commission advisor, said road safety, especially that of riders and pillion-riders of small-capacity engine motorcycles or ‘ kapcai’, would be among his priorities.

He said that according to JKJR statistics, about 60 per cent or more than 4,000 deaths recorded each year involved those aged between 15 and 25.

“We have to find creative ways to see how we can really address all aspects of this problem, and how we can make our ‘ kapcai’ motorcyclists safe on the road. We have to look at motorcycle designs, road space, road behaviour and the effectiveness of current enforcement programmes,” he said.

JKJR was previously reported to be studying proposals to restrict the left lane of roads specifically for ‘ kapcai’ riders as a way to reduce the rate of fatal accidents among this group of road users. — Bernama