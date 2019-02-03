Jakim: Only Chemistry Dept can prove pig DNA in food

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) said only the results from the Malaysian Chemistry Department’s laboratory can be used as proof for any case of pig deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing in food products.

Its director-general Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim said the use of equipment to detect pig DNA in products without authority and done individually were feared to cause confusion in society.

‘’Today, a certain party has referred to Jakim concerning the sale of equipment which is said to be able to detect pig DNA in food. I wish to advise that consumers should be careful and should not be confused by this equipment.

‘’This is because the confirmation of the contents of a product can only be made by a party with the authority and accredited by the Department of Standards Malaysia via certain criteria,’’ he said in his statement in Facebook today.

Prior to this, a message was spread concerning a company which was said to be a distributor of equipment which was allegedly able to detect pig DNA in food in 10 minutes. — Bernama