In CNY message, Penang CM stresses on importance of family values

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today said that Penang’s success is not solely due to its people being educated or highly developed infrastructure, but rather, because Penangites hold steadfastly to family values.

In his Chinese New Year message, Chow said: “We truly treasure our loved ones and this impetus that Penangites have in common irrespective of race, religion or creed is what makes Penang ticks and writes her never-ending success story until today.”

Chow said that when he launched his Penang2030 vision in late August last year, an element of vital importance that he mentioned was the provision of an action plan with a focus on improving liveability, the economy, civil participation, and balanced development to achieve a “family-focused, green and smart state”.

“The key phrase here is ‘family-focused’ which to me, means the importance of achieving harmony, cohesiveness and keeping the flame of passion burning in one’s immediate and extended family, between married couples and even dating ones and to a certain extent, even to a friend if he or she was to be treated like family.”

On a final note, Chow advised those celebrating to practise moderation in their food and drinks consumption and to stay safe.