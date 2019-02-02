Two held for threatening trader who allegedly insulted Agong

Police have arrested two men on suspicion that they had threatened a trader for allegedly insulting Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Feb 2 — Police have arrested two men on suspicion that they had threatened a trader for allegedly insulting Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah.

Kuantan police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the suspects, aged 32 and 36, from Bandar Indera Mahkota and Bukit Setongkol here, were picked up after the trader lodged a police report at 8.30pm yesterday.

“Initial investigations found the duo had scolded the victim at his shop here because they were angry over the comments he had posted about the King and the Malay rulers on his Facebook site. They also uttered words whereby he feared for his safety,” he said in a statement here today.

He said in his police report, the victim claimed that his comments uploaded on Thursday were in reply to a posting of a friend which came along with a picture of the King.

“The victim then deleted the comments on realising the picture was that of the King. He claimed that the duo then came by to his shop in the afternoon and scolded him about the comments.

“Thereafter, the victim claimed that at 4.30pm, four men came by and cursed him about the same matter and invited him to a fight,” he said, adding that the case on the insulting comments was being probed by Temerloh police.

Yesterday, a video clip lasting a minute and 37 seconds went viral on social media showing the duo arguing with the victim.

Meanwhile, Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail in a statement here said the state government wanted stern action to be taken against anyone who insulted the King and the Malay rulers.

He also called for lèse-majesté laws to enact to put a stop to people insulting the King and institution of Malay rulers.

Pahang PKR chairman Fuziah Salleh, who is also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, echoed the same saying such behaviour should not be tolerated.

Sultan Abdullah of Pahang was sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31 at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama