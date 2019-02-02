Tourism Minister encourages private sector workers to wear batik to boost industry

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi speaks to reporters during the Ministry’s first post Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, Feb 2 — The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry is encouraging workers in the private sector to wear batik as carried out by civil servants earlier.

Its Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi said even though his ministry has yet to hold discussions with private sector operators, he believed the government’s intention would be well-received by them.

“The ministry hopes private sector employees will wear batik at least once a week as practised by government servants.

“Nonetheless, we have not decided when they could start wearing batik as further discussions to finalise the move has yet to be held,” he told reporters after a Kelantan Handicraft Entrepreneur Engagement Session at the Kelantan branch of the Malaysia Handicraft Development Corporation here today.

The move is aimed at assisting the batik industry to continue expanding in the country and abroad,” he said.

Besides, he said the effort to wear authentic Malaysian batik would also enhance the image of the country in the eyes of tourists visiting the country. — Bernama