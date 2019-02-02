Survey’s find of 60pc Malays unhappy with Pakatan not realistic, says Kit Siang

DAP's Lim Kit Siang pointed out that any survey conducted now that gauges non-Muslims respondents will show an increase in dissatisfaction with the both DAP and the PH government. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, February 2 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has disputed a survey which found that a large section of the Malay community disapproved of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration as he claimed it might not reflect the real situation in the country.

The Ilham Centre had polled 2,614 Malay respondents and found some 60 per cent of them were not in favour of PH as they believed non-Muslims were in control of the government with DAP calling the shots.

Lim, however, said the survey cannot be a correct reflection of the situation in the country as not even one per cent of non-Muslims in any survey will believe that non-Muslims are now in control of the government and that DAP is in control of Putrajaya.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said if the survey was a correct reflection of the situation in the country, a similar survey among non-Muslims will find that a substantial number of them will be supportive of PH because non-Muslims are supposedly in control of the government and that the DAP was calling the shots in Putrajaya.

“Although such a survey among non-Muslims was not held, I dare say that if a survey had been conducted, there will not be a single per cent of non-Muslims who would feel happy with the Pakatan Harapan government on the ground that the non-Muslims were now in control of the government and that DAP was calling on the shots in Putrajaya when these suppositions were not true at all.”

Lim also pointed out that any survey conducted now that gauges non-Muslims respondents will show an increase in dissatisfaction with the both DAP and the PH government.

Lim then added that it is imperative that PH “address the grievances and unhappiness of all Malaysians, whether Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazans, Ibans, Orang Asli — or Muslims and non-Muslims,” he said.