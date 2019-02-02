PPBM lodges police reports urging cops to probe Najib’s programme for sedition

The police have been urged to check if Datuk Seri Najib Razak's programme had a permit and also expressed concerns that there could be elements of sedition or racism. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LANGKAWI, Feb 2 — Police reports have been lodged to ensure former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak ‘s programme scheduled for today in Langkawi is not racist or seditious.

Langkawi police chief, Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said five reports were lodged by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Langkawi branch members at the Kuah police station at 4.30pm yesterday.

“The reports were on the former prime minister’s programme in Pantai Cenang today.

“Police have noted their concerns and have already advised the organisers on it and they have reverted to us that it will only be a breakfast function at a restaurant and that no speeches will be made,” he told Bernama.

He added that police would be monitoring the function.

The reports, which were sighted by Bernama, asked the police to conduct a probe whether the programme had a permit and also expressed concerns that there could be elements of sedition or racism. — Bernama