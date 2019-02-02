PLUS: Traffic heading to north slow moving as at 11pm

A view of the traffic on the PLUS Expressway near Sungai Buloh February 2, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Traffic flow on several major expressways is reported slow-moving tonight with more people leaving on holiday or returning to their hometowns in conjunction with the school holiday and the Chinese New Year celebration.

According to a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson, as at 11 pm today, traffic heading to the north is reported slow-moving from Kuala Kangsar to Changkat Jering at Bukit Berapit.

“Traffic is also reported slow moving at Alor Pongsu, Perak, to Bandar Baharu, Kedah, due to a minor accident at KM 179.2.

“As for the south-bound traffic, it is reported smooth moving on both directions,” he said when contacted by Bernama here.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 was reported smooth.

The public can obtain latest traffic information through Plusline toll-free line 1800-88-0000 and LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama