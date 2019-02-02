Perak MB: Identify locations for B40 housing projects

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks during a press conference at the Layang Layang Flying Academy, Ipoh January 7, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LUMUT, Feb 2 — The state government has urged all local authorities (PBT) to study and identify strategic locations, especially in urban areas as sites for My Perak House projects for the 40 per cent lowest income group (B40).

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the selection of strategic locations for the My Perak House projects would provide a more conducive environment as well as provide value added and economic spill-over for the surrounding area.

“We want the B40 group to have the opportunity to live in urban areas of focus with conducive conditions.

“However, home prices are still the same. Hence, I would like to recommend to all other districts to identify such locations so that we can add value to the buyers from the B40 group, “he said.

He said this at a press conference after the handover ceremony of the My Perak House keys to 50 recipients at Taman Mohd Wazir, Batu 10, Lekir here in conjunction with his two-day working visit to the Manjung district ending today. — Bernama