If suit settled out of court, was Sarawak Report right? Sepang MP suggests

Sepang MP Mohamed Hanipa Maidin has clarified today that a settlement out of court does not mean that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has won in his defamation suit against Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Sepang MP Mohamed Hanipa Maidin has clarified today that a settlement out of court does not mean that PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has won in his defamation suit against Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown.

The deputy law minister also pointed out that since Abdul Hadi did not win in his suit, it cannot be ascertained whether the portal’s report that the Islamist party received RM90 million from rival party Umno was slander.

“When the case did not proceed and was retracted, that means it did not count as a win. When you don’t win, so it cannot be said that what SR published was slander,” the Parti Amanah Negara leader wrote on his Facebook page, using the portal’s initials.

“What more when the settlement terms that I read, there was no such line where SR retracted its allegation or apologised, which could be seen as a concession or admission that what it published was slander.”

The former PAS leader also highlighted the possibility that an audio recording by Nik Muhammad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz that was leaked last year was genuine after Abdul Hadi reportedly did not object to it.

In the audio recording, the son of the late PAS spiritual leader Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, allegedly mentioned two individuals who had linked the party with Umno over political cooperation and confirmed that PAS had accepted money from its foe.

Nik Abduh had then denied that the voice on the audio recording was his, calling it “slanderous”.

Rewcastle-Brown had formally abandoned her application to amend her truth defence to rely on the audio recording.

The settlement had involved Abdul Hadi withdrawing his claims against the defendant, Rewcastle-Brown as well as the defendant withdrawing her counterclaims against the PAS president.

The settlement also involved no orders as to costs and both parties agreed to keep the terms of the settlement secret.