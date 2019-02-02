200 shops in Uptown Puchong Permai gutted in morning blaze

Some 200 shop lots in Uptown Puchong Permai were destroyed in a fire this morning, February 2, 2019. ― Picture via Facbook/ Alg Eddy

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― Some 200 shop lots were destroyed after a massive fire broke out in the commercial area of Uptown Puchong Permai this morning.

The fire is reported to have resulted in about RM1 million in losses.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director of operations, Norizham Mohd Nudin, said they were alerted at 7.58am and 40 officers from the Puchong, Serdang Petaling Jaya and Kota Anggerik Fire and Rescue stations were dispatched to the scene.

“We managed to control the fire at 9am, thus preventing it from spreading to nearby eateries.

“The fire is believed to have started in the middle and checks found that 200 shops were 100 per cent burned down. However, there is no loss of life reported,” he said in a Sinar Harian report.

Norizham added that the actual cause of the fire and its estimated damage is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Uptown Puchong Permai Operating Officer Abdul Rahim Shah estimated that the fire had caused some RM1 million in losses.

“I have a shop here with the damage exceeding of RM10,000. Even appliances within my own store such as my refrigerator could not be saved,” he said.