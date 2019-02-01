Trailer fire In Genting Sempah tunnel causes 11km crawl

Lanes in the tunnel were reopened at 9.06am but traffic is still congested. — Google Maps screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The traffic heading to the East Coast is reported to be congested with an 11-kilometre crawl after a trailer caught fire in Genting Sempah Tunnel at about 1.37am.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA) spokesman said following the incident, MHA opened a contraflow lane at KM36.9 west bound to KM38.2 before the tunnel from 8.24am to 9.06am for works to remove the trailer.

“Works on removing the trailer have completed and the lanes in the tunnel were reopened at 9.06am but the traffic is still congested.

"The trailer's driver was unhurt and the vehicle was only razed in the front section,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic was reported to be slow moving from Tapah to Gopeng.

Members of the public can obtain the latest traffic information via toll free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and MHA at 1800-88-7752 or via Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/ llminfotrafik. — Bernama