PLUS: Northbound traffic reported to be slow-moving

Chinese New Year decorations are seen at a mall ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur January 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Traffic flow on several major expressways is reported slow moving tonight with the increase in vehicle volume as more people are leaving on holiday or returning to their hometowns for the Chinese New Year celebration.

Schools are also closed for a week for the occasion.

According to a PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesperson, as at 10pm today, traffic is reported slow moving from Tapah to Gopeng, Kuala Kangsar to Changkat Jering and after the Menora Tunnel heading to Sungai Perak.

“Meanwhile, traffic heading south is also reported slow moving from Pedas Linggi heading to Simpang Ampat, Negri Sembilan, due to a minor accident at KM226,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 was reported smooth.

The public can obtain latest traffic information through Plusline toll free line 1800-88-0000 and LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama