Petrol prices down 5 sen ahead of CNY

From midnight, the new price for RON95 petrol is at RM1.93 per litre while RON97 retails at RM2.23 per litre. Diesel remains unchanged at RM2.18 per litre. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The pump prices of petrol will be cheaper by 5 sen per litre starting tomorrow, which will likely be a boon for motorists heading home for Chinese New Year on February 5 and 6.

From midnight until February 8, the new price for RON95 petrol is at RM1.93 per litre while RON97 retails at RM2.23 per litre. Diesel remains unchanged at RM2.18 per litre.

Currently, RON95 is RM2.28 and RON97 costs RM1.98.

“The decrease in the retail price of RON95 is due to the lower market price of refined petroleum products driven by increased production.

“The difference in cost between the higher priced diesel compared to petrol is caused by increased demand for diesel, especially from the People’s Republic of China, and higher petrol production in the global market,” Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement announcing the weekly fuel float price.

The Automatic Pricing Mechanism used for the weekly float system returned on January 5, with RON97 retailing for RM2.23 a litre, RON95 (RM1.93) and diesel (RM2.04).