No pensions for six EC members if they abused power, says Bersih 2.0

People line up to vote during the general election in Kuala Lumpur May 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — An electoral watchdog has urged a tribunal investigating six former commissioners of the Election Commission (EC) for misconduct before and during the general polls last year to strip them of their pensions if they are found guilty.

The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) said it was the least that the tribunal could recommend against the six as they should not be allowed to escape justice even if they had resigned from their positions at the end of last year.

Demanding that the former commissioners answer the allegations against them, Bersih 2.0 said in a statement today that the tribunal has been mandated to recommend to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appropriate action against them if they are found guilty.

“It is worth noting that the appropriate actions that the tribunal may make includes but not limited to the removal of the EC members from office. The tribunal may still put forward other recommendations in order to hold them accountable.

“They should not be allowed to escape justice through their resignations. If they are found guilty, their pension should be forfeited, at the very least,” it said.

Bersih 2.0 emphasised that there was an urgent need to restore public confidence in the EC’s independence and impartiality, and the tribunal is the best way to achieve that.

“It will send a stern warning to all public officials to carry out their duties responsibly, which is crucial for the rule of law and democracy of our beloved country.”

Putrajaya had announced the setting up of the tribunal on October 17 last year.

Five of the EC commissioners — Tan Sri Othman Mahmood, Datuk Md Yusop Mansor, Datuk Abdul Aziz Khalidin, Datuk Sulaiman Narawi and Datuk Leo Chong Cheong — then resigned the following day.

The last remaining commissioner, Datuk K. Bala Singam, resigned on November 27.

All their resignations took effect on January 1 this year.

Bersih 2.0 today also questioned the timing of their resignations, asking if it was an attempt to thwart the proceedings of the tribunal.

“It would be unjust if these former commissioners are allowed to roam free, including continue to enjoy pension, benefits and welfare as former public officials, while serious allegations against them remain uncleared,” it said.

On Wednesday, Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas said the six commissioners, albeit having already resigned from their positions, were still subject to the outcome of the tribunal proceedings.

“The relevant period of time that the tribunal is tasked to investigate is before and on polling day (May 9 last year).

“The members were then in office, and it is their conduct then that is being investigated,” he had explained.

Thomas clarified the first mandate of the tribunal was to investigate and establish actions on the part of the EC members to determine whether they amounted to misconduct.

The tribunal would then, if satisfied, make recommendations to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong on the appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty, which includes their removal from office.

“By virtue of these mandates, the tribunal must first carry out an investigation into their conduct as stated in the 13 charges against them to determine the facts as to the issue of misconduct.

“These are very serious charges which, if established, will demonstrate personal culpability on the part of the EC members for the way in which GE14 was organised,” Thomas said in a statement.

Thomas also suggested the resignations of the officers was a clear deliberate move to frustrate investigations, and to “avoid the ignominy” of being removed from their positions and its following consequences.