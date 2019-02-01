No infighting among ministers, Salahuddin tells Daim

K Salahuddin said the Cabinet is open to receiving advice or input from all parties. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri UALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub has denied claims of infighting among ministers, calling them untrue.

Sinar Harian reported him as saying that what really occurred was merely a misunderstanding on several issues, and that the Cabinet is bound by any decision agreed upon during its meetings.

"Even if we have different views after the Cabinet makes its decision, we heed it nonetheless. I am worried about the news headlines which can be manipulated, as the term fighting may cause misunderstandings," Salahuddin said.

He said the Cabinet is open to receiving advice or input from all parties, for the sake of improving itself and that the ministers do not suffer from denial syndrome.

Yesterday, government adviser Tun Daim Zainuddin advised some Cabinet ministers to avoid being seen fighting with each other, as it could affect the public’s perception of the government.

He said although it was understandable the ministers are all serving for the first time, such attitudes could not be allowed to go on, urging them to show a united front.