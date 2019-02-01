Govt to form committees to communicate Pakatan’s success, steer economy, says PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters after chairing the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Putrajaya February 1, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — The government will establish two new committees: One to communicate the successes of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration and the other to chart the nation’s economic direction.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told a press conference today that the government was aware that the public remains in the dark about many of its successes since it took over power following the 14th general election last year.

“We have found out that the public is unaware of what the government has done because there is no clear, united explanation. Therefore, we will establish a body that will examine the criticisms against PH and disclose what we have delivered since taking over,” said Dr Mahathir.

He added that many detractors never thought PH would succeed but in reality, they had cooperated well since becoming the governing coalition to bring about improvements economically, politically and socially.

He admitted that many of PH’s successes were not visible and the duties of the new organisation would be to make its successes clear to the public.

On the economic committee, Dr Mahathir said it will resemble the National Economic Action Committee but will have a different moniker.

“We plan on identifying all the economic problems and take it to this committee or council and we will decide on a plan of action. Right now, things are not as organised, as there is no single body making decisions on investments.

“What we have are some ministries and maybe their actions are not so clear to the public,” said Dr Mahathir.