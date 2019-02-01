Dr M unfazed by Najib’s growing popularity

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to reporters after chairing the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Putrajaya February 1, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today dismissed the growing popularity of his former protege turned nemesis Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Dr Mahathir told reporters today that the former prime minister is only popular on social media and he has no real impact, dismissing that Najib had influenced the Barisan Nasional (BN) victory in the recently concluded Cameron Highlands by-election.

When the press pointed out that Najib had been criticising the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration over some of its policies, the world’s oldest elected official hit back, asking why Najib did not do what he is saying now when he held the reins of power.

“Why didn’t he do all those things he asked us to do when he was in power? If he had done all those things that he wants us to do, he would still be prime minister,” said Dr Mahathir.

He added that during Najib’s regime many people were arrested and prior to being charged, they already had to wear the yellow prison uniform and sleep in “dark rooms”.

He cited Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and MP and former activist Maria Chin Abdullah as those who were imprisoned by Najib.

“We allow him to continue making his speeches. He is a kleptocratic dictator, unlike us,” said Dr Mahathir.