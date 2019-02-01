Dr M hails efficient bus ticketing system in suprise visit to Southern Integrated Terminal (VIDEO)

A woman is pictured at a ticket counter at the Southern Integrated Terminal in Kuala Lumpur, January 27, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Prime Minister wants other bus terminals in the country to emulate the centralised ticketing system (CTS) adopted by the Southern Integrated Terminal (TBS) since it began operation in 2011.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who also commended the effectiveness of system said it could raise the quality of the public transport industry in the country especially the bus service.

“I find travellers here are comfortable and the service here is good. But I think this bus station should also be found in other places.

PM Tun Dr Mahathir @chedetofficial adakan lawatan mengejut ke Terminal Bersepadu Selatan sempena cuti musim perayaan Tahun Baharu Cina. pic.twitter.com/ymRWHuIxJP — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 1, 2019

“This model station should be built all over Malaysia. Maybe other stations are smaller but the system here is very good,” he said after making an unscheduled visit to TBS in conjunction with the Chinese New Year here today.

Dr Mahathir also spent almost an hour to check out the operation of the integrated terminal and mingled with the people at the station before visiting the food court on the fourth floor of the terminal. — Bernama