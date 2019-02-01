DPM: Only one minor detained under Poca, but law will be reviewed

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters at the Taman Muda market in Ampang February 1, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

AMPANG, Feb 1 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today clarified that only one child is currently detained without trial under the controversial Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) 1959, contrary to 142 as alleged.

The deputy home minister said she has contacted the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry of which she is also in charge to look into the assertion of juveniles being held under the security law by both the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) and civil rights watchdog Suaram at a joint press conference on Wednesday.

“The police told us there is only one minor currently in custody for two years under Poca, for being involved in armed robbery as of January 30,” she told reporters after handing out mandarin oranges for the Chinese New Year festival at the Taman Muda market here.

Dr Wan Azizah said the authorities may have resorted to the law on juveniles due to extenuating circumstances then, but indicated that she frowns on its application and will suggest a review on those under the age of 18.

“Maybe we have to review this again so that they are not placed in the same environment as other convicted people.

“No child should be exposed to such environment with their adult peers,” she said, adding that the minor suspected of involvement in serious criminal activity should have the opportunity to undergo rehabilitation.

She said she will raise the matter with Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, noting that the police previously said the use of Poca was to ensure public security.

Last Wednesday, Suhakam and Suaram both said there were 142 children locked up under the prevention law that aimed to tackle organised crime syndicates and threats to national security.

Poca is a 1959 law that was modified and expanded in 2014 after the Barisan Nasional government at the time repealed the Internal Security Act.

It was among several pieces of legislation including the Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act that allowed the police to continue using detention without trial following the abolition of the ISA, albeit in a more limited manner.



