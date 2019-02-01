Cops seize imitation firearms from Kota Sentosa theme park

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said in a raid at 3.45pm, police also arrested a 37-year-old man who is the owner of the premises. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Feb 1 — Police seized 14 units of rifles that resembled the AK47 and three units resembling pistols at Kota Sentosa theme park yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said in a raid at 3.45pm, police also arrested a 37-year-old man who is the owner of the premises.

“The seized items were discovered behind the payment counter during an inspection.

“Initial investigations found that the imitation firearms were rented out for RM15 to RM25 per player for a game called ‘Blaster Gel’ in which each player will receive about 400 gel bullets to play,” he said in a statement here today.

Aidil added it was learned that the suspect bought the imitation firearms from China for between RM150 and RM500.

The suspect was detained and investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 for the possession and importation of imitation arms. — Bernama