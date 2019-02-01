CNY holiday traffic rush starts

People shop for lanterns ahead of the Chinese New Year celebrations in Ipoh January 29, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Traffic flow on some major expressways is reported slow moving this afternoon with many city folks returning to their hometowns for the long holiday in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the traffic situation on the North-South Expressway as at 6 pm was reported slow moving, from Rawang to Sungai Buaya, Lembah Beringin to Tanjung Malim, Slim River heading to Sungkai and from Bidor heading to Tapah up to Gopeng.

“Traffic is also slow moving from the Menora Tunnel to Sungai Perak and Hentian Sebelah Juru heading to Perai.

“Apart from that, a five-kilometre traffic jam is reported from Kuala Kangsar to Changkat Jering at KM231 due to an accident involving a car, causing obstruction on the left lane,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast Expressway 1 and 2, the situation was still under control.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information through Plusline toll free line 1800-88-0000 and LLM line at 1800-88-7752 or at www.twitter.com/plustrafik and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama