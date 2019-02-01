Repair work on damaged footbridge in Ipoh to commence after Chinese New Year

The damaged footbridge in front of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, Ipoh is pictured December 20, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 1 — Work to repair a crack on one of the beams supporting a pedestrian bridge in front of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here will begin a week after Chinese New Year.

Perak Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Islamic Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman Paul Yong said a contractor had been appointed for the repair works.

“Work is expected to be completed by March 15,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after delivering his New Year message to local council heads and council personnel at Dewan Bandaran here, Yong assured motorists that the bridge was safe and no structural defect has been detected, hence it would not be demolished.

“The work would be carried out at night to cut down on inconveniencing motorists travelling on the road,” he added.

To a question, Yong said the repair works will be undertaken by the contractor of the sewerage project whose machinery hit the beam, causing the crack.

“Hence, there will be no cost on the state or the local council,” he said, adding the Ipoh City Council was monitoring the project.

It was previously reported that the crack on the pier support happened when a sewerage construction machinery hit the pedestrian bridge.

Pictures of the cracked pedestrian bridge have been circulating on social media and created public anxiety.