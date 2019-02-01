Finance minister says no balaclava-wearing, machine gun-toting taxman to raid homes

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said he has instructed the IRB to issue a new set of letters that are 'less harsh' to taxpayers. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 1 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today assured taxpayers that the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will not raid taxpayers’ homes.

His remarks today came amid concerns over a set of letters and emails recently sent out by the IRB regarding the the Special Voluntary Disclosure Programme (SVDP).

Lim said the IRB will be issuing a new set of letters and emails, and admitted that the first set of letters sent to all registered taxpayers by the IRB was “a bit harsh”.

“They will not be going to taxpayers’ homes wearing balaclava, face masks, armed with AK47 or M16, these are all in the past, now we only send them letters and actions will be taken in a more proper manner,” he told a news conference here today.

Lim said the ministry has ordered the IRB not to raid taxpayers’ houses.

“The letters were a bit harsh and this has led to some taxpayers worrying that the IRB will go to their houses and conduct raids to check their accounts,” he explained.

He has also instructed the IRB to issue a new set of letters that are “less harsh” and these new sets of letters will be sent out again.

He assured taxpayers who had declared their income and paid their taxes on time that they can safely ignore the letters from IRB on the SVDP.

He said the letters and emails were sent to all registered taxpayers so those who have paid their taxes do not have to worry about it.

“These letters are to remind those who have not paid taxes or declared their income to do so,” he said.

Lim said a total 8.3 million letters and emails on the SVDP were issued since the IRB started the programme on November 3 last year.

Taxpayers who take up the SVDP were offered low penalty rates of 10 per cent until March 31 while those who take up the programme between March 31 and June 30, will get 15 per cent penalty rate.

“After June 30, the taxpayers will have to face a 300 per cent penalty so they should take advantage of this programme now,” he said.

He also stressed that any voluntary declaration made during this programme will be accepted in good faith without further queries.

Taxpayers who had problems or need information on this programme can visit the nearest IRB office of contact Hasil Care Line at 1-800-88-5436 or 603-7713 666 or email enquiries to [email protected] .

Lim said any taxpayer who has complaints against the IRB can contact Finance Ministry officers, Datuk Ooi Kok Seng at 012-4868838 and Muhammad Sadiq Noor Azlan at 011-12170764.