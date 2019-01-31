Vizione’s JV accepts Penang mega infrastructure contract worth RM815m

The contract is to undertake the construction works for Package 2 of the 5.7-kilometre bypass from Bandar Baru Ayer Itam connecting to Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu in Penang. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudiin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Vizione Holdings Bhd’s 50:50 joint-venture (JV) company together with Vertice Construction Bhd, Buildmarque Construction Sdn Bhd, has accepted a contract from Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd for a fixed sum of RM815 million.

The contract is to undertake the construction works for Package 2 of the 5.7-kilometre bypass from Bandar Baru Ayer Itam connecting to Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu in Penang.

“The sum of RM815 million was arrived at based on the total estimated costs required for the contract work amounting RM707.06 million plus some margins for the contractors to allow for risks and uncertainties in carrying out the project.

“Buildmarque intends to finance the project via internally generated funds, bank borrowings and/or additional funds from its shareholders,” Vizione said in a statement here, today.

The construction period shall be for a period of 36 months from the commencement date or from the date of issuance of the notice to proceed, subject to any extension of time granted under the construction contract.

To recap, the contracts dated October 6, 2013 and November 18, 2013 executed between China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and Consortium Zenith (CRCC Contract) whereby Consortium Zenith appointed CRCC as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for Package 2, among others.

The scope of services includes EPC, excluding implementation, professional engineer endorsement, authorities liaison and any submission of document and drawing to local authority.

As a fulfilment of the contractual obligation of Consortium Zenith to CRCC pursuant to the CRCC Contract, Buildmarque in its capacity as project manager agrees and undertakes to cause the award of the civil and structural construction works under the CRCC Contract to CRCC.

Presently, Vizione’s wholly-owned unit, Wira Syukur (M) Sdn Bhd (WSSB) is negotiating with CRCC for WSSB to undertake the bulk of the construction works as a sub-contractor. — Bernama