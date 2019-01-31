Sultan Abdullah arrives in KL to take oath as new king

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah wave to the crowd at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Kuantan January 31, 2019. — Picture via Twitter

SEPANG, Jan 31 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, flew in to the KL International Airport (KLIA) here today to take the oath of office as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

Sultan Abdullah and his consort, Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, flew in to KLIA in a special aircraft from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Kuantan, arriving at the Bunga Raya Complex of KLIA at about 9.10am.

Their Majesties were welcomed on arrival by Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Tengku Laksamana Selangor Tengku Sulaiman Shah Almarhum Sultan Salahuddin.

Also present were Majlis Rasmi Kerajaan chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, who is also Senior Deputy Secretary-General, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and Deputy Secretary-General (Management), PMO, Datuk Junaidah Kamarruddin and senior government officials.

Their Majesties walked past a guard-of-honour mounted by two officers and 26 men led by Captain Abdul Munir Mohani @ Che Omar of the 1st Battalion Royal Rangers Regiment from the Wardieburn Camp in Kuala Lumpur.

Sultan Abdullah, accompanied by Tunku Azizah, proceeded to Parliament Square for the official welcoming ceremony before going to Istana Negara for the swearing-in and signing of the instrument of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Abdullah was elected as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the 251st (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara on Jan 24 to reign for a five-year term from today.

His Majesty succeeds Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan of Kelantan, who stepped down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6 after reigning for just over two years from Dec 13, 2016. — Bernama