Sultan Abdullah arrives at Parliament on path to Malaysia's throne

Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah salutes the guard of honour at Parliament Square, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has arrived for his official reception at Parliament Square here today, the final stop before his installation as the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Upon his arrival here shortly after 10am, the national anthem Negaraku and Hormat Diraja were performed while Sultan Abdullah was given a 21-gun salute by the Royal Artillery Regiment from Kem Sungai Buloh led by Major Mohammad Asri Che Wil.

During the ceremonial salute, Sultan Abdullah inspected the guard of honour mounted by four officers and 103 men from the 1st Battalion Royal Malay Regiment based in Kem Perdana, Sungai Besi led by Major Mohd Izham Ahmad Rashidi.

Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad then performed the prayer recital before Negaraku and Hormat Diraja were performed again, before the royal entourage left for Istana Negara.

Also present were Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her husband, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim; Cabinet ministers, and senior government officials.

Sultan Abdullah and his consort, Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, had flown to KLIA on a special aircraft from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Kuantan, arriving at the Bunga Raya Complex of KLIA at about 9.10am.

The royal entourage is headed to Istana Negara for the swearing-in and signing of the instrument of the oath of office as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The oath-taking and the signing of the letter of oath will be held at the 252nd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Negara.

Sultan Abdullah, who will reign for a five-year term from tomorrow, succeeds Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan of Kelantan, who abdicated on January 6 as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong after holding the post since December 13, 2016.