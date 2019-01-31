Septuagenarian smuggler caught with RM30,000 firecrackers in Kelantan

The police said the 72-year-old suspect had a previous record of smuggling firecrackers. — iStock.com pic via AFP

PASIR MAS, Jan 31 — Police seized firecrackers and fireworks worth RM30,000 during a raid at Rantau Panjang, on Saturday.

Pasir Mas deputy police chief Supt Ismail Jusoh said the raid was carried out by the 7th Battalion of the General Operations Force (PGA) at 7.15pm following intelligence and public information.

“During the raid, police inspected a car and discovered firecrackers kept in the vehicle.

“In the follow-up inspection, PGA personnel also found another lot of firecrackers hidden inside the suspect’s house,” he told a press conference at Pasir Mas Police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Also present was 7th Battalion commanding officer, Kuantan PGA DSP Ab Aziz Che Embong.

Ismail said a 72-year-old suspect who was arrested and now released on bail, was believed to be the distributor of the items (that will be widely used) in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations next week.

“All the items were smuggled into the state from Thailand through a rat trail,” he said.

He said the elderly suspect had a previous record of smuggling firecrackers.

“The case will be investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 which carries a seven-year jail term or a fine of RM10,000 or both.

“The police also urge residents to provide information regarding the smuggling activities of prohibited items in their area, as they are in high demand during festivities,” said Ismail. — Bernama