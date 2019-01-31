Report: Survey suggests Pakatan honeymoon already over

Aside from the perceived failure to defend the Malays and Islam, six in 10 respondents felt Pakatan was not doing enough to manage rising costs. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Pakatan Harapan’s approval among Malay respondents in a survey by two groups is now only slightly above 40 per cent.

The findings dovetail with the result of the Cameron Highlands by-election last week, in which the pact’s support among the Malay and Orang Asli community dipped below 10 per cent.

According to The Malaysian Insight portal today, the poll by Ilham Centre and the Penang Institute found that 59.5 per cent of the 2,614 Malay respondents disapproved of the new government’s performance in the five months after the 14th general election.

Among reasons for this negative view was the perception that PH was not adequately pushing the “Malay agenda”, defending the community's rights, or upholding Islam’s position in the federation.

Nearly two in three were also convinced that DAP was the real force behind the coalition, despite PPBM providing the prime minister.

DAP remains suspected as being anti-Islam and anti-Malay due to the previous efforts by Opposition parties PAS and Umno to portray the Chinese-dominated party in such manner.

This was made apparent yesterday when Malay-Muslim detractors harshly criticised PH over the appointment of a DAP assemblyman as a trustee of the Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim).

“The Islamic narrative that PH promotes is difficult for Malays to digest as the philosophy is too deep,” said Ilham Centre research director Dr Mohd Yusri Ibrahim was quoted as saying in the report.

“To win over the Malays, the government must portray itself as conservative and centrist, not progressive or right-wing conservative like PAS or Umno.”

Aside from the perceived failure to defend the Malays and Islam, six in 10 respondents also felt the coalition was not doing enough to manage rising costs, which had been a key platform prior to the general election.

Despite their negative views, however, most respondents felt the coalition would secure a second term.

The lack of Malay support was a major stain on PH’s unlikely general election victory last May, when it took fewer than one in every five ballots cast by the community at the time.

While it was able to secure the simple majority needed to expel the Barisan Nasional from Putrajaya, it remains vulnerable to the growing cooperation between former BN lynchpin Umno and Islamists PAS that both cater to a Malay-Muslim audience.

The two former rivals combined effectively to trounce PH in Cameron Highlands on January 26, helping BN grow its majority there to over 3,000 from just under 600 in the general election.