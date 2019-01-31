Police: Man nabbed for dodgy behaviour near minister tested positive for drugs

Mazlan confirmed the 23-year-old suspect from Puchong was detained for shouting insults at Lim and a police officer during the closing ceremony of the 8TV Chinese New Year Grand Bazaar. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The suspect arrested for behaving suspiciously at an event attended by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng in Bukit Jalil yesterday tested positive for ganja, police said today.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim also confirmed the 23-year-old suspect from Puchong was detained for shouting insults at the minister and a police officer during the closing ceremony of the 8TV Chinese New Year Grand Bazaar.

“The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he said after confirming the arrest today.

Mazlan said the man has been remanded for three days from today.

Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act deals with indecent behaviour, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding RM100 while Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act pertains to the use of illicit substances and carries a maximum fine of RM5,000 or a jail term of up to two years upon conviction.

Yesterday, police confronted the suspect who stood several metres from where Lim and his delegation were exiting.

The suspect refused to answer the police and turned hostile before he began yelling expletives at the officer’s face.

He was taken into custody after police failed to placate him.