Leaders share excitement, joy at witnessing historic moment

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah is pictured at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Local ministers and leaders expressed their joy in witnessing the historic moment when the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, at the Istana Negara, today.

Transport Minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook admitted that he was overwhelmed by the opportunity to sit in the ceremony steeped in tradition, by virtue of his position as a minister.

“This is a memorable day for me as this is the first time that I get to attend a unique and significant day in history for the country.

“The monarchy system will continue to be preserved and I feel we need to appreciate and cherish the uniqueness of the constitutional monarchy in Malaysia,” he told Bernama when met after the ceremony, here today.

Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, while describing Sultan Abdullah as a very friendly soul said, he prayed for the well-being of His Majesty.

“I feel so proud because today the people of Malaysia have been blessed with a new king who is young, friendly and kind-hearted,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah who was sworn in today as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, took his oath and signed the instruments of office before the Malay Rulers at the 252nd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers held at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room).

The special meeting also witnessed the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah taking his oath as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Meanwhile, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said together with the people of Selangor he was confident that Sultan Abdullah would lead the country to greatness.

“May this historic event further strengthen the management and administration of the country and bring success and prosperity to the nation. — Bernama