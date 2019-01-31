Johor Umno Youth man says party must embrace anti-corruption blueprint

Pasir Gudang Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros said Umno should openly accept the government's National Anti-Corruption Plan. — Picture courtesy of Johor Umno Youth

JOHOR BARU, Jan 31 — Umno must accept and adopt the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 that will be its best chance to change and correct the public’s perception of the party, said Pasir Gudang Umno Youth chief Noor Azleen Ambros.

He said the Malay nationalist party, as the oldest and largest political party in the country, should openly accept the plan with maturity and honesty.

“Umno should be sincere in accepting it and studying every proposal and also noting the improvement measures put in the plan, especially those involving the political sector.

“This opportunity should also be used by the party to convince the people that Umno is in the process of being transformed and will return with a new image that emphasises on values, ethics and integrity as the main narrative of the party,” said Noor Azleen in a statement here today.

Noor Azleen, who was once former Johor mentri nesar Datuk Mohamed Khaled Nordin’s special officer, said the Pasir Gudang Umno Youth had suggested that a central and state working committee be set up to adopt the recommendations contained in the NACP.

He said the plan should also be taken into consideration by the party’s Constitution and Rules Committee, which is chaired by Khaled, for possible amendments.

On Tuesday, Umno reportedly stated it support for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s initiative to fight graft in Malaysia.

Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, in praising the NACP, described it as the best plan in line with efforts to fight corruption.