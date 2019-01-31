Johor Domestic Trade Ministry seizes counterfeit goods worth over RM300,000

KLUANG, Jan 31 ― The Johor branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has seized counterfeit goods worth RM390,071 since the beginning of this year, said its director Khairul Anwar Bachok.

He said this year alone, 50 arrests have been made in relation to counterfeit goods, while an overall compound of RM1,400 have been issued against seven traders for various offences.

“So far this year we have inspected 3,239 premises. Most traders are complying with the regulations, but our concern is the increase in counterfeit goods,” he told a press conference to announce on the Chinese New Year Festive Season Price Control Scheme at the Econsave store here today.

Also present was State Consumerism, Human Resource and Unity Committee chairman, Dr S. Ramakrishnan.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan said in conjunction with the Chinese New Year this year, traders are reminded to abide by the regulations on the 12 price-controlled items.

He said price tags should be displayed on the price-controlled items for 10 days starting from yesterday until February 8, adding that the goods included live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken; grade A, B and C eggs; imported cabbage, garlic, white pomfret; white prawn, pork belly, pork meat and fats.

“In an effort to protect consumers we have increased the number of enforcement officers, appointed price watch observers and formed the Friends of KPDNHEP (FOK) group in collaboration with various agencies,” he said. ― Bernama