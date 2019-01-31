Four people injured after express bus crashes into trailer

The collision happened when the express bus crashed into the trailer. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Department

KAMPAR, Jan 31 — Four people were injured after an express bus they were travelling in collided with a trailer at KM305 northbound of the North South Expressway, near Gua Tempurung here today.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said a distress call was received at 6.06pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, firemen found four victims — three women and a man — pinned to their seats.

“An operation was then immediately conducted to free the victims,” he said.

The victims were later sent to Tapah Hospital using the department’s emergency medical response service (EMRS) vehicle.

Meanwhile, Plus through its official Twitter account said the accident caused a massive crawl and both lanes for northbound traffic were temporarily closed to traffic while rescue efforts were carried out.