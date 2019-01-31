Farid Kamil’s cop-slapping trial postponed again

The actor has pleaded not guilty to four charges. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Jan 31 — The trial of popular actor and director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari for allegedly slapping a traffic policeman has been postponed again today after Farid’s counsel was unable to attend the proceeding after being involved in road accident last week.

Counsel Mohd Hafiz Zainol Abidin, who mentioned on behalf of counsel Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom, made the announcement when the hearing of the case was scheduled before Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham.

“Megat Syazlee is still on sick leave until Feb 14 after undergoing surgery on January 23, following a crash where he sustained serious injury while riding his motorcycle recently,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Alia Sumayyah Amran did not protest after the defence submitted the sick leave and subsequently applied for the trial’s new date.

Nor Ariffin then set February 27 and March 13 to 15 for trial.

On January 16 last year, Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty to four charges, namely, two counts of causing hurt, one count of criminal force and one count on indecent behaviour at the Kota Damansara police station.

Nine days later, on January 25, Farid also pleaded not guilty to using tetrahydrocannabinol or THC drug. — Bernama