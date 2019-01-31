Ex-national diving coach Huang Qiang acquitted of rape

Judge Noradura Hamzah acquitted and discharged Huang Qiang after finding that the defence raised reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Former national diving coach Huang Qiang, who was charged with raping a national diver at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil two years ago, heaved a huge sigh of relief after being freed by the Sessions Court here today.

Judge Noradura Hamzah acquitted and discharged Huang Qiang, 37, after finding that the defence raised reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case.

“The court hereby acquits and discharges the accused,” the judge said after hearing the testimony of 15 prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses, including the accused, during the trial, which began on January 19, 2018.

On October 11, 2017, Huang, who is from China but given Malaysian citizenship, admitted not guilty at the same court to the charge of raping the victim at a dry gym at the National Aquatic Centre at the Bukit Jalil Sports Complex, Sri Petaling, Cheras here at 5.30pm on September 26, 2017.

He was charged under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, which carried a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

On April 9, 2018, Huang was acquitted and discharged without having his defence called after the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

However, on October 31, 2018, the High Court ordered him to enter his defence after allowing the prosecution’s appeal against the Sessions Court’s decision to acquit and discharge him.

Deputy public prosecutor K. Vasugi prosecuted while Huang was represented by Mohd Hisham Md Nen. — Bernama