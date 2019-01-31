Defence given 421 documents on Najib’s 1MDB case, says prosecution

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is facing four charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and 21 charges of money-laundering involving RM2.28 billion. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The High Court here was told today that the prosecution had handed over 421 documents on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s corruption case, involving RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund, to the defence.

Former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who has been appointed senior deputy public prosecutor and heading the prosecution team in the case, told this to judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah when the matter came up for case management.

Sri Ram also informed the court that the prosecution was still working to get several banking documents on the 21 money laundering charges involving the 1MDB fund facing Najib.

“We need time and will do our best to get the documents from the banks,” he added.

The court then set February 26 for further case management.

Also in the prosecuting team was deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, who told reporters after the proceeding today, that the prosecution had prior to this handed over 367 documents on the corruption cases and 23 documents on money-laundering cases involving Najib to the defence.

“Today, we handed over 54 more documents on the corruption cases and most of them were on the minutes of the cabinet meeting,” he added.

Meanwhile, judge Sequerah set February 15 to hear Najib’s application to recuse Sri Ram from heading the prosecution team in his case and for all parties to submit their written submission on February 13.

Najib, 66, was in court today and represented by lawyer Harvinderjit Singh.

He is facing four charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and 21 charges of money-laundering involving RM2.28 billion.

The Pekan Member of Parliament was charged with committing the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon between 2011 and 2014.

The cases had been fixed for hearing from April 15 to May 3. — Bernama