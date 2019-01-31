Bung doesn't mind ‘bad boy’ image as long as voters’ well-being taken care of

Bung is nothing if not a passionate lawmaker, and in his own words, a hopeless romantic. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — The moment the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat is mentioned, even those who are unfamiliar with it knows who its parliamentarian is — Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Loathe him or love him, one definitely cannot deny that Bung has provided much entertainment in the Dewan Rakyat, be it during debates or the question and answer session.

His striking salt and pepper hair and a seemingly mean demeanour might leave one guessing if the undefeated five-term Kinabatangan lawmaker who was first voted into Parliament in 1999, is even approachable or not.

However, beneath his bad boy persona, Bung is nothing if not a passionate lawmaker, and in his own words, a hopeless romantic. But would he consider shedding the notorious image after being made the new Sabah Umno head?

“Not really. Unless I see a need to change.

“I will consider. Not quite because I want to change my approach or image in the Dewan Rakyat since I became Sabah Umno head, but I will see according to the situation.

“I will see the situation because, in the Dewan Rakyat, the other side provokes a lot. Overt provocation. So we are just humans and when they over-provoke, then our response on the spot is also well, different,” a cheerful Bung told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

From dropping the ‘f’ bomb, making indecent hand gesture, to getting into trouble over his headline-grabbing remarks towards several female lawmakers in Parliament, Bung has done it all. He has earned the ire of both lawmakers and the public and subsequently apologised on several occasions.

Perhaps his most public gaffe would be a 2014 tweet in adulation of notorious dictator Adolf Hitler after Germany beat Brazil in the 2014 World Cup final.

Bung tweeted, "WELL DONE...BRAVO...LONG LIVE HITLER".

Twitterville was not having any of it, and Bung’s name soon made international headlines, with criticism levelled against him.

Despite defending himself initially, Bung succumbed to pressure and apologised later.

However, despite his age and the criticism he is often hit with, the 59-year-old does not show any signs of slowing down, as he simply wants his voters’ needs attended to.

“The person that I am today, is from the years of political experience, having fought for my people daily, for my party, even till today. I’m not one for cheap publicity. I am just an outspoken person by nature.

“Well, I think they are proud of me. That’s why they keep voting me in,” he said when asked what his voters felt about him.

“I want this country to be great. I want your children and mine and everyone else’s to all have good opportunities here. So, no problem. People can call me names. To me, we do the best for the people. End of the day, it’s about the people. Not me,” Bung said.