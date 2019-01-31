Bersih 2.0: Race politics, abuse main issues with Cameron poll

Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya January 31, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Communal politics and the improper use of government assets were among the offences from the Cameron Highlands by-election that were detected by the Bersih 2.0 electoral reforms group.

It said the number of offences detected was the highest in the by-elections since the change of government last year.

“What we find most alarming and offensive is the use of ‘Identity politics’ which is the use of race and religion to campaign for votes,” said Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann during a press conference at Bersih headquarters in Petaling Jaya today.

“This was particularly true for BN and PAS.

The group said that Barisan Nasional (BN) was found to have the highest number of offences of those detected, and is linked to 14 that were discovered between January 12 and 26.

Among such instances was Umno Youth Chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki’s remark that a DAP win would be harmful to Malays and Islam.

Bersih said Pakatan Harapan (PH) was found to have committed five such offences and Islamist party PAS, which campaigned for BN, was behind two.

“Besides these offences, we’re also extremely concerned with the abuse of state resources by both PH as the federal government and BN as the ruling state government,” Fann said.

Among those detected was the use of the Pahang Forestry Department’s vehicles for campaigning and the state mentri besar’s move to hand out aid to students in Jelai during the campaign period.

He also cited the inordinate number of visits to the constituency by federal ministers, which he said could not have been coincidental.

Fann criticised the continuation of such practices as unhealthy and abusive, saying that elections must be fair contests.

BN direct candidate Ramli Mohd Nor won the Cameron Highlands race with a majority of over 3,000 votes, making him Malaysia’s first Orang Asli MP.