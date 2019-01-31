Bersih 2.0 moots by-elections as ‘labs’ to test out reform ideas

Fann said that Bersih 2.0 will continue to push for greater accountability and transparency by asking candidates in the Semenyih race to sign an election pledge. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Jan 31 — The Election Commission (EC) could consider testing out reform measures at future by-elections before rolling them out nationwide, Bersih 2.0 said today.

The electoral watchdog also called on the government to give the EC more bite in enforcing election laws, including the power to fine candidates for minor offences, to clearly define minor and major offences, and to make it easier for absentee voters to cast their ballots.

“Using by-elections as electoral labs, we can do piloting of new ideas on how to improve the elections,” Bersih 2.0 chairman Thomas Fann told a press conference at its headquarters here.

He noted that Cameron Highlands in Pahang, where voters just elected the first Orang Asli MP on January 26, is a rural constituency.

Fann said the parliamentary by-election would have been a suitable testing ground for the EC to try out some of ideas to prepare for the upcoming March Semenyih election and on a larger scale, the Sarawak state election due in 2021.

“Cameron Highlands is a rural constituency and due to its distance it takes outstation voters a long time to turn up or not at all,” he pointed out.

Bersih 2.0 also recommended the EC provide pre-election briefings on election laws and offences for potential candidates and agents, report to the police any wrongdoings and try to get all political parties to come together to discuss and agree upon reasonable compliance parameters for election laws.

“We urge the EC to try out alternate voting sites or methods for absentee voters by opening poll centres in Kuala Lumpur or Singapore,” Fann said.

He added that Bersih 2.0 will continue to push for greater accountability and transparency by asking candidates in the Semenyih race to sign an election pledge.

“We also encourage the debate as it’s done on the day after or on the day the candidates are named. It gives the public transparency on who the candidates are and publicity,” he added.

Three of the four candidates running for election in Cameron Highlands had participated in a public policy debate that was aired “live” on Facebook ahead of balloting.

Only BN candidate and eventual winner in Cameron Highlands, Ramli Mohd Noor, did not take part in the debate nor sign the election pledge, ostensibly because it was “not suitable for him”, Fann told reporters when asked.

“I think every constituency has a different profile and make up. BN knew they were odds on favourite to win in Cameron Highlands but in Semenyih it may be quite different,” Fann said.

He believes candidates who debate publicly or speak out on any other public platform are able to create wider awareness on topics close to their hearts.

“I think any publicity platform whereby candidates can express their position can only be good for them. It’s not about declaring a winner and loser but for the audiences to judge who they want to vote for,” he said.

The by-election for the Semenyih state seat in Selangor will be held on March 2 with nomination on February 16.

The Semenyih state constituency became vacant with the death of its assemblyman Bakhtiar Mohd Nor from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on January 11 from a suspected heart attack.