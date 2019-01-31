Azmin appointed Kelantan State Action Council chairman

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said Azmin’s appointment was approved by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has been appointed the chairman of the Kelantan State Action Council (MTNg) from January 1 onwards.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Azmin’s appointment was approved by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“State Action Councils have been established in each state nationwide as the main body responsible to ensure the decisions made by the National Action Council can be executed at a state-level.

“Therefore, to ensure all developments projects planned for Kelantan goes smoothly, the Federal government hopes that the state government would provide their full cooperation,” the PMO’s Implementation Coordination Unit said today.

The statement said MTNg will act as the main coordinating platform for policy decisions related to planning, monitoring, tracking of policy planning and development projects as well as ongoing initiatives of the federal government at the state-level.

“This is important to ensure the federal government’s effort to bring physical and humanitarian development throughout Kelantan in order to provide an optimum impact to both state and its people.

“The federal government’s commitment to spur further developments in Kelantan is clear as the state is one of the states nationwide to receive priority in the distribution of development allocations as stated in the Mid-Term Review of the Eleventh Malaysia Plan (2018-2020),” it said.