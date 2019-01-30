Woman loses control of car, careens into JB toll booth

Firemen with the wrecked car at the Kempas toll plaza in Johor Baru early this morning. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Services Department

JOHOR BARU, Jan 30 — A 28-year-old woman died after the Toyota car she was driving crashed into the concrete pillar of the Kempas toll plaza of North–South Expressway here early this morning.

Tan Kuok Kee died on the spot in the 3am incident due to serious head and body injuries.

North Johor Baru police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Taib Ahmad said initial investigations revealed that the victim, who was travelling from the north, lost control of her car before crashing it at the Kempas toll plaza.

He said the victim suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are treating the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Services Department spokesman said a team from the Tebrau fire station was immediately despatched to the scene after they received a distress called at 2.39am.

“Firemen had to extricate the victim from the car that had hit the concrete divider of the toll plaza.

“The operation ended at 4.04am where the remains of the deceased were handed to the police for further action,” said the spokesman.