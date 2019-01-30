Three vehicle pile-up causes massive jam near Tapah

IPOH, Jan 30 — An express bus, a tanker and a lorry were involved in an accident at the north-bound KM 329.9 of the North South Expressway (PLUS) near Tapah today.

Tapah District police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said there were no fatalities in the 7.20pm accident, although the driver of the tanker, which was not carrying any load, suffered injuries and was taken to the Tapah Hospital for treatment.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the Penang-bound lorry, carrying papers, was hit by the tanker, causing it to lose control and turn turtle in the middle lane.

“The tanker then crashed through the metal barrier and hit the oncoming express bus, which had four passengers and heading from Kamunting to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA),” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the PLUS Malaysia Berhad Twitter page said the accident caused a 2km congestion on the north-bound expressway.

“All vehicles heading south are being diverted to the Tapah Toll Plaza as work to remove the three vehicles are still going on. The north-bound right and left lanes and all south-bound lanes are still blocked,” it said. — Bernama