Man threatened to throw Altantuya from building, cousin tells court

Altantuya Shaariibuu’s cousin, Namiraa Gerelmaa, is pictured leaving the Shah Alam High Court January 30, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 30 — The cousin of slain Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu told the High Court here today that they were followed and threatened while they were in the country.

Testifying as the third witness in the family’s RM100 million suit against the Malaysian government, Namiraa Gerelmaa, 35, testified that she, Altantuya and a friend, Urintuya Gal-Ochir, were followed and then threatened by two men supposedly in the employ of Abdul Razak Baginda.

Namiraa explained that the two men, recognised as Suras Kumar and P. Balasubramaniam, approached Altantuya after she had tried to meet Abdul Razak at his office in Kuala Lumpur in October 2006.

The two men then proceeded to follow the group, even to the extent of entering their hotel room and threatening them, said Namiraa.

“When we came out of the hotel that evening for a meal, they were waiting for us. They followed us out for a meal. We were quite scared. Altantuya told us that we had to be careful of them as they were Razak Baginda’s men.

“They were always outside the hotel. We went to the same office building a few times and they were also waiting for us there. They followed us everywhere

“One time, they knocked on the door and we opened it a little bit and they pushed and came in.

“They even came into our hotel room and they were lying on our bed and smoking and spitting on our door

“They were talking to Altantuya in English and at one point, she suddenly stopped and told us in Mongolian that the taller man said: ‘Do you want to see how you would fall from the eighth floor if we throw you out?’ And both men were laughing in our faces. We were very shocked and frightened and we cried,” she said.

Abdul Razak was a political analyst and had headed a think tank called the Malaysian Strategic Research Centre based in Kuala Lumpur previously.

He was also an adviser to Datuk Seri Najib Razak when the latter was defence minister (2000 to 2008) and deputy prime minister (between January 2004 and April 2009) before taking over as prime minister from April 3, 2009 to May last year.

A day after the intrusion, Namiraa said Suras returned to the hotel where they were staying to talk to Altantuya and the latter once again threatened the group, asking them to leave the country.

“Altantuya and him had a long conversation in English, which she was translating to us as they spoke. The man told her all three of our lives were in danger.

“All three of us must return to Mongolia. If we don’t, our lives would be in great danger,” she said.

Despite this, Namiraa said Altantuya continued to plead with Suras to let her meet with Abdul Razak Baginda but her request fell on deaf ears.

“Before he left, he said there was no response from Razak Baginda. He did not want to meet with Altantuya. He was a ‘big’ man, a wealthy man, who could make you disappear where nobody can find you.

“Now all of you are dead. He then left. As she was translating for us, she was crying,” she said.

The hearing continues tomorrow in front of High Court judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera.

Altantuya’s parents Shaariibuu Setev and Altantsetseg Sanjaa, and Altantuya’s two sons had on June 4, 2007 filed the civil lawsuit to claim compensation for the mental shock and psychological trauma they suffered over her death.

However, Altantuya’s younger son, 15-year-old Alatanshagai Munkhtukga, was removed as a plaintiff when he died in 2017.

In the lawsuit, Sirul Azhar Umar, Azilah Hadri, Abdul Razak and the government of Malaysia were named as defendants.

Sirul and Azilah were convicted by the High Court in 2009 of killing Altantuya. They succeeded in overturning their convictions at the Court of Appeal in 2013, but the Federal Court in 2015 restored their convictions and sentenced them to death.

Abdul Razak, who was accused of abetting the two former police officers in her murder, was acquitted.

Sirul fled to Australia after the death sentence was handed down and is currently in detention there as Australian laws do not allow the extradition of anyone to a country where he or she may be subjected to the death penalty.