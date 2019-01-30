Govt right to keep ECRL talks on the down-low, says Daim

Daim said ‘anything bilateral is very complicated’. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Jan 30 — The government has been suggested not to raise any issue on the East Coast Railway Line (ECRL) too much as it involved bilateral issues which were described as ‘complicated’.

Chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons Tun Daim Zainuddin said because of this, it was suggested that any issue including negotiations on the project should not be exposed to the mass media.

“Anything bilateral is very complicated because there are so many issues involved. When we deal with another country, it cannot go to the press, it is very sensitive. So we (the government) have to sit down and do everything quietly.

“(We have been) quite diplomatic and (the press) should not pressure the government. The moment a small mistake is made, that will become more sensitive,” he told reporters after becoming an invited guest for the programme Luncheon Talk: Future Bumiputera Economic Atmosphere at Universiti Teknologi Mara, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the statement by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday who disclosed that the final decision on the ECRL project had yet to be made and was still in the negotiation process.

Citing the example of himself who had handled projects involving bilateral relations in the 1980’s and understood the difficulties involved, Daim advised those ministers involved to always discuss to avoid any mistake when giving statements to the media.

Meanwhile, when asked on his personal opinion on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government which is entering its eigthh month in administering the country, the former finance minister was confident that the Cabinet line-up could do it better.

In view of this, he said, it was better if the PH government temporarily “left” political issues aside and instead concentrate on moves to implement all the pledges made to the people before winning the recent 14th General Election.

“The learning process is over, now is the time for implementation. They must honour their promises and it can be done provided there is unity, sit down together and work for the rakyat and country.

“Everybody (PH government) must sit down as a team. (Now) Time to deliver, (because) rakyat is watching,” he added. — Bernama