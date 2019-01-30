Daim to ministers: Don’t air your dirty laundry in public

Daim said although it was understandable that all Cabinet ministers were new to the job, such an attitude cannot be allowed to continue. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

SHAH ALAM, Jan 30 — Chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons Tun Daim Zainuddin today advised some Cabinet ministers against quarrelling among themselves openly as this could make the people feel disgusted with the government.

He said although it was understood that all the Cabinet ministers were new, such attitude could not be allowed to go on and it was suggested that they showed the spirit of solidarity.

“They (Cabinet ministers) are certainly new. They have been in the Opposition for 50 years but when they won (the 14th General Election) together, they are still quarrelling among themselves.

“I have reminded them many times, if they want to quarrel, they may do so for six months. If they still insist on quarrelling after that, the people may soon feel disgusted,” he said at a Luncheon Talk: Future Bumiputera Economic Atmosphere at the Universiti Teknologi Mara, here today.

As such, he said, it was better if the Cabinet ministers worked as a team with the civil servants and the various agencies under their respective ministries because they were capable and had good qualifications.

“There are ministers who do their work without seeking any opinion. When this happens, the civil servants take their hands off. This is among the reasons why many things are not implemented properly,” he said. — Bernama