Cops detain 23 drug addicts in Tanjung Piandang

PARIT BUNTAR, Jan 30 ― Twenty three drug addicts were rounded up in Ops Sarang from the old market area in Tanjung Piandang here yesterday.

Kerian police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said the addicts, all of them men aged between 30 and 70, were picked up in the operation which began from 7am to 12.30 pm.

He said the raid involved 15 policemen and three National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) personnel from Kerian District.

“In the raid, we seized 25.79 grammes of methaphetamine and 0.5 gramme of heroin from the addicts,” he said in a statement here today.

Omar Bakhtiar however did not mention the value of the drug seizure.

He said four of them were being investigated under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 while 19 others were handed over to AADK for further action. ― Bernama