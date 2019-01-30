Announcement on Sabah Umno’s autonomy expected next week, says Bung

The Kinabatangan MP said the party’s acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and secretary general Datuk Annuar Musa will be coming to Sabah to make the announcement. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 30 — Umno is expected to officially announce its decision to give autonomy to Sabah Umno as soon as next week, said the party’s state chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin.

“After that, we will be able to decide for ourselves which seats to contest, who the candidates are, and the membership approval. Sabahans can decide for themselves so the issue of Sabah Umno being a Malaya party will no longer arise,” he said.

Bung, who was speaking to reporters after chairing a meeting for the party’s wings, said that the central leadership had agreed to grant autonomy to the state in principle, and will amend the party’s constitution accordingly to let the state operate independently.

Once granted, Sabah Umno will have its own convention, likely to be in August or September.

The top post will also no longer be known as the state liaison chief, but as Sabah Umno chief.

Meanwhile, on the recent mass exodus of Umno elected representatives, senators and division leaders, he said those who left accounted for about 10 per cent of Sabah Umno’s 530,000 members.

“Most of those that left were the leaders themselves but the members are still intact. We have conducted a survey, and the reports are that Umno is still relevant and more so with the 100 per cent autonomy.

“Sabah still has the largest Umno membership in the country,” he said, adding that there were still some 5,187 active branches.

He said that the party was in the midst of cleaning up its membership roll and were 80 per cent complete.

Bung also said that Sabah Umno was not in any alliance with other parties.

“Our focus now is to strengthen the party, so when we are strong, it will be easier to look for partners in the coming elections,” he said.