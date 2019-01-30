American man found dead in Penang hotel room

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 30 — An 67-year-old American man was found dead in his hotel room in Jalan Penang here today, says North-East District police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang.

He said that James Edward Mahoney was found unconscious on his bed by housekeeping staff at about 11am.

“According to the hotel, the victim checked in yesterday. The employee who found the body informed the hotel management, who then called the emergency hotline.

“The paramedics arrived and confirmed the man was dead. A packet containing medicines, believed to be the victim’s, was found in the room,” he said.

He said preliminary investigations ruled out foul play. — Bernama