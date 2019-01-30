AG: EC Tribunal fair, officers in service when alleged misconduct took place

A ballot box sits on a table at a polling station during the general election in Kuala Lumpur May 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas today defended the tribunal investigating six Election Commission (EC) commissioners for alleged misconduct before and on polling day during the 14th general election, as the officers were in service during the period that is being probed.

He said the six commissioners, albeit having already resigned from their positions, were still subject to the outcome of the tribunal proceedings.

“The relevant period of time that the Tribunal is tasked to investigate is before and on polling day (May 9 last year).

“The members were then in office, and it is their conduct then that is being investigated,” he said.

Thomas clarified the first mandate of the tribunal was to investigate and establish actions on the part of the EC members to determine whether they amounted to misconduct.

The tribunal would then, if satisfied, make recommendations to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong on the appropriate action to be taken against those found guilty, which includes their removal from office.

“By virtue of these mandates, the tribunal must first carry out an investigation into their conduct as stated in the 13 charges against them to determine the facts as to the issue of misconduct.

“These are very serious charges which, if established, will demonstrate personal culpability on the part of the EC members for the way in which GE14 was organised,” Thomas said in his statement.

Putrajaya had announced the setting up of the tribunal on October 17 last year to seek the removal of six former Election Commission (EC) members.

Five of the EC commissioners — Tan Sri Othman Mahmood, Datuk Md Yusop Mansor, Datuk Abdul Aziz Khalidin, Datuk Sulaiman Narawi and Datuk Leo Chong Cheong — then resigned the following day.

The last remaining commissioner, Datuk K. Bala Singam, resigned on November 27.

All their resignations took effect on January 1 this year.

Thomas also suggested the resignations of the officers was a clear deliberate move to frustrate investigations, and to “avoid the ignominy” of being removed from their positions and its following consequences.

“The resignations were tendered immediately after it was reported that the government had begun the process of establishing such a tribunal, and yet, were ‘post-dated’ unilaterally by the EC members to take effect on January 1, 2019,” he said.

Thomas then added a dose of reality for those implicated, saying the outcome of the tribunal could potentially have a direct financial effect on the officers if found guilty.

“The outcome of the tribunal proceedings can potentially have direct financial implications to the EC members’ entitlements to pension and other benefits, which will accrue to them on resignation, but may not be payable if they are removed.

“Ultimately, the tribunal is free to decide on the preliminary issue as it wishes, and to make recommendations to His Majesty,” he added in reference to the Agong.